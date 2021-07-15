Beijing: 2022 Winter Olympics on track despite pandemic July 15, 2021 Updated: July 15, 2021 3:33 a.m.
1 of9 Journalists film a light show at the National Ski Jumping Centre, one of the venues for Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, during a media tour in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A reporter uses his smartphone to film a light show at the National Ski Jumping Centre, one of the venues for Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, during a media tour in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Chinese officials and journalists view the National Cross-Country Skiing Center, right, and National Biathlon Centre, left, from a platform of the National Ski Jumping Centre, one of the venues for Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, during a media tour in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Journalists film the National Ski Jumping Centre, one of the venues for Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, during a media tour in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Journalists tour the Olympics Village for Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and Paralympic Winter Games, during a media tour in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Workers gather near the Olympics Village for Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and Paralympic Winter Games, during a media tour in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 A Chinese officer stands near the pictures showing the snowed venues for Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and Paralympic Winter Games, at Genting Snow Park, during a media tour in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Workers take their break near the Olympics Village for Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and Paralympic Winter Games, during a media tour in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Journalists film an electric-powered bed for athletes at the Olympics Village for Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and Paralympic Winter Games, during a media tour in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — With the postponed Summer Olympics set to open in Tokyo next week, Beijing has made moves to show its preparations for the Winter Games are well on track for February despite the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Journalists taken on a tour of snow event venues in the outlying city of Zhangjiakou this week were shown the locations for ski jumping, snowboarding and Nordic events.