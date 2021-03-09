Beauvillier lifts Islanders past Bruins 2-1 in shootout March 9, 2021 Updated: March 9, 2021 10:09 p.m.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored the deciding goal in the shootout and the New York Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight win.
Brock Nelson scored in regulation for the Islanders, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 32 shots as Barry Trotz became the third coach in NHL history to reach 1,700 games behind the bench. New York beat Boston for the fourth time in four meetings this season.