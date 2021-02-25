Beal scores 33, Wizards hang on late to beat Nuggets 112-110 ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Sports Writer Feb. 25, 2021 Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 11:52 p.m.
1 of6 Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal celebrates the team's win over the Denver Nuggets in an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots as Washington Wizards center Moritz Wagner (21) defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) steals the ball from Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) shoots against Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Washington Wizards' Moritz Wagner (21) and Russell Westbrook (4) and Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) go after a rebound during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) goes up for a shot against Washington Wizards center Moritz Wagner (21) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
DENVER (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 33 points and the Washington Wizards escaped Denver with a 112-110 victory Thursday night when Facundo Campazzo missed a hurried 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Rui Hachimura added 20 points for the Wizards, who swept the season series with the Nuggets and completed a 3-1 trip out West. Denver got 34 points from Jamal Murray, 24 points from Nikola Jokic and 18 from Michael Porter Jr.
Written By
ARNIE STAPLETON