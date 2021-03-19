Baylor finds its touch, rolls to 79-55 victory over Hartford EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer March 19, 2021 Updated: March 19, 2021 6:48 p.m.
1 of4 Baylor's Adam Flagler (10) drives against Hartford's Miroslav Stafl (12) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Friday, March 19, 2021, in Indianapolis, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Hartford's Hunter Marks (0) drives against Baylor's Adam Flagler, left, during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Friday, March 19, 2021, in Indianapolis, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Hartford's D.J. Mitchell (2) is treated on the bench after being injured during the first half of a college basketball game against Baylor in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Friday, March 19, 2021, in Indianapolis, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Baylor head coach Scott Drew talks with Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) during the second half of a college basketball game against Hartford in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Friday, March 19, 2021, in Indianapolis, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — After MaCio Teague and the Baylor Bears got comfortable in the spacious confines of Lucas Oil Stadium, they looked like a team that could be playing there for bigger stakes in a few weeks.
Teague scored 22 points and the top-seeded Bears shook off a slow-as-molasses start Friday to roll to a 79-55 victory over No. 16 Hartford in the NCAA Tournament.