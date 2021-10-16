Baylor 38, No. 19 Brigham Young 24

BYU 0 7 7 10 - 24 Baylor 3 14 14 7 - 38 First Quarter BAY_FG Hankins 31, 1:11. Second Quarter BYU_Allgeier 1 run (Oldroyd kick), 12:17. BAY_A.Smith 9 run (Hankins kick), 8:54. BAY_Doyle 2 run (Hankins kick), 3:36. Third Quarter BYU_J.Hall 56 run (Oldroyd kick), 12:18. BAY_Doyle 2 pass from Bohanon (Hankins kick), 7:55. BAY_A.Smith 7 run (Hankins kick), 4:32. Fourth Quarter BYU_FG Oldroyd 48, 10:28. BAY_A.Smith 1 run (Hankins kick), 3:55. BYU_P.Nacua 16 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), 1:51. ___ BYU BAY First downs 15 22 Total Net Yards 409 534 Rushes-yards 24-67 47-303 Passing 342 231 Punt Returns 1-1 0-0 Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-51 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 22-31-0 18-28-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 5-42 0-0 Punts 4-42.0 2-51.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 2-15 0-0 Time of Possession 24:24 35:36 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_BYU, Allgeier 15-33, Hall 8-25, P.Nacua 1-9. Baylor, A.Smith 27-188, Ebner 11-95, Bohanon 3-10, Fleeks 1-6, Estrada 1-5, Doyle 1-2, (Team) 3-(minus 3). PASSING_BYU, Hall 22-31-0-342. Baylor, Bohanon 18-28-1-231. RECEIVING_BYU, P.Nacua 5-168, Pau'u 5-38, Rex 4-47, G.Romney 3-81, Allgeier 3-8, K.Hill 1-4, Katoa 1-(minus 4). Baylor, Sneed 6-72, Thornton 5-84, Sims 3-52, A.Smith 2-14, Ebner 1-7, Doyle 1-2. MISSED FIELD GOALS_BYU, Oldroyd 50.