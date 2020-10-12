Baylor 32 active COVID-19 cases in wake of postponed game

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor had 32 active COVID-19 cases in its athletic department in the wake of having to postpone a football game for the second time this season.

Updated numbers released Monday, which include student-athletes from multiple sports, showed 29 new cases since last week.

The school's weekly update came a day after the Big 12 rescheduled next Saturday's home game against No. 7 Oklahoma State to Dec. 12. Baylor's pause of football activities since last Thursday will extend through at least this week.

Of the 32 active cases, 29 student-athletes had symptoms and only three were asymptomatic. The school said 44 cases were being monitored, including close contacts.

A week earlier, the school reported 10 active cases, with six of those having symptoms.

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said Sunday that the significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases led to concerns of an outbreak. He also said the increase caused a position group to fall below the minimum threshold of available players, though neither he or the school provided any specifics about that.

The Bears’ original opener Sept. 12 didn’t happen because Louisiana Tech had widespread positive tests for COVID-19.

A hastily arranged game against former Southwest Conference foe Houston was canceled a day before it was supposed to be played on Sept. 19 because Baylor was unable to meet COVID-19 roster thresholds set by the Big 12.

Baylor (1-1) had a scheduled open date over the weekend, and its next scheduled game is Oct. 24 at Texas.

