ELON, N.C. (AP) — Joey Baughman tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Donovan Williams with 32 seconds remaining to lift Elon to a 26-23 victory over Davidson on Saturday in an FCS spring season opener.

Davidson had a chance to ice it with 2:56 remaining but couldn't convert on fourth-and-1 at the Elon 32. It ended a 16-play, 59-yard drive that lasted nearly 10 minutes. Baughman threw a 40-yard pass Chandler Brayboy on the next play and capped the game-winning drive six plays later.