Batum's block lifts France over Doncic, Slovenia 90-89 TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer Aug. 5, 2021 Updated: Aug. 5, 2021 9:51 a.m.
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Game on the line, final seconds ticking away, and Slovenia's Klemen Prepelic had nobody between him and a layup that would have sent his country into the gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics.
Nicolas Batum had only one thought.