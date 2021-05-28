Bassitt pitches two-hitter, fans nine as A's beat Angels 5-0 JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer May 28, 2021 Updated: May 28, 2021 12:50 a.m.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched a two-hitter for his first career complete game, Sean Murphy hit a two-run single in the decisive sixth inning and the Oakland Athletics took advantage after Bay Area traffic kept Shohei Ohtani off the mound for a 5-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.
Bassitt (5-2) struck out nine and walked one to beat the Angels in back-to-back outings after a win Saturday in Anaheim, allowing just two runs in 7 2/3 innings. He completed this gem in 114 pitches, improving to 1-2 over five starts at home this year.