Baseball Umpire Training Dates

The Fairfield County Chapter of Approved Baseball Umpires (FCCABU) will conduct its 2020 Umpire Training, which is a series of clinics for those interested in working high school, regional and youth baseball games throughout the season which begins in early April.

Clinics on rules and mechanics will be conducted from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on seven consecutive Sundays starting Jan. 5 at St. Joseph High School in Trumbull.

FCCABU covers games in most towns in Fairfield County.

Candidates must be Connecticut residents and at least 18 years old or a high school senior.

An exam will be administered on March 1.

Interested candidates can visit the website at www.fccabu.org for general information and to register online.

For additional information or questions, please call Darrin Besescheck at 203-209-6137 or e-mail fccabu@gmail.com.

Registrations will be accepted until Jan. 3 at 3 p.m.