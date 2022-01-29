Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title JOHN PYE, AP Sports Writer Jan. 29, 2022 Updated: Jan. 29, 2022 5:34 a.m.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to win the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins on Saturday, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament.
The top-ranked Barty won the first set with one service break against the 27th-seeded Collins.