Bartolotta leads Senior men at Tuesday bowling

Recommended Video:

Mike Bartolotta and Angelo Cordone rolled the high scratch single game of 234 and Bartolotta had the high three-game series of 596 when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Sept. 29.

Team 5 (Jim Rainey, Beecher Taylor, Ray Boratko, Robert Winston) took over first place with a 2-point lead over Team 4 (Mark Ryan, Ray Kosc, Andy Deyulio, George Chiodo) and 4 points over Team 10 (Gary Robenseifer, Jim Menge, Alan Careddu, Angelo Cordone).

Ray Boratko had the high single with handicap of 265 and the series with handicap of 719. He is also the high individual match point leader with 18 points.

Manny Cabral is the high individual average leader with 203.67.

Angelo Cordone is second at 203.25 and Bob Beck is at 198.25.