Barrett scores 27 as Knicks send Hawks to 5th straight loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie RJ Barrett scored a career-high 27 points, and the New York Knicks ran away from Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks for a 143-120 win on Tuesday night.

Mitchell Robinson had a career-high 22 points along with 13 rebounds, and Marcus Morris also scored 22 for the Knicks, who have won three of four after a 10-game losing streak.

Young scored 42 points for the Hawks, who lost their fifth straight. De'Andre Hunter added 19 points.

New York went ahead by 31 points on Barrett's three-point play early in the third quarter and never looked back.

Young did his best to keep Atlanta in the game with 22 points in the first half, but New York held the Hawks to 42% shooting in building a 77-53 lead at the break.

The Knicks went on a 26-5 run starting in the first quarter and continuing into the second.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Coach Lloyd Pierce said he believes Young and John Collins are the best pick-and-roll duo in the league. ... Collins (suspension) missed his 23rd straight game and is eligible to return on Dec. 23.

Knicks: Reggie Bullock (cervical surgery) has been cleared for full participation in practice, beginning Wednesday. ... Wayne Ellington (left Achilles) and Allonzo Trier (concussion) were inactive.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Utah on Thursday night.

Knicks: Visit Miami on Friday night.

