Barrett has 32, Randle has big return as Knicks beat Pacers DENIS P. GORMAN, Associated Press Jan. 4, 2022 Updated: Jan. 4, 2022 10:21 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 24 of his 32 points in the first half, Julius Randle had 30 points and 16 rebounds in his first game after coming off the COVID-19 health and safety protocols list, and the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 104-94 on Tuesday night.
Alec Burks added 14 points for New York (18-20), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Immanuel Quickley chipped in with 11.
