Barnes hits 3 at buzzer, Kings sink Suns 110-107 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Oct. 28, 2021 Updated: Oct. 28, 2021 1:12 a.m.
Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton drives on Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Phoenix.
Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives past Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Phoenix.
Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Phoenix.
Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton talks to NBA official Natalie Sago during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Phoenix.
Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) celebrates with guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) after scoring as time expired during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Phoenix. Sacramento won 110-107.
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shields the ball from Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Phoenix. Sacramento won 110-107.
Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) dunks against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Phoenix. Sacramento won 110-107.
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) drives on Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Phoenix. Sacramento won 110-107.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Phoenix. Sacramento won 110-107.
PHOENIX (AP) — Their 10-point lead had evaporated in less than three minutes and it looked like the same ol' dreadful Sacramento Kings were about to blow another winnable game.
Then Harrison Barnes calmly rose up over Devin Booker, the 3-pointer looked good all the way, and it splashed through the net at the buzzer to give the Kings a thrilling 110-107 victory over the stunned Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.