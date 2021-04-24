Barkov's OT winner lifts Florida past 1st-place Carolina 4-3 BILL WHITEHEAD, Associated Press April 24, 2021 Updated: April 24, 2021 10:15 p.m.
Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger (60) celebrates with center Aleksander Barkov (16), who scored in overtime of the team's NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger defends the net against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov is awarded the first star of the game after scoring in overtime of the team's NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) stops a shot by Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton (19) is congratulated for his second goal of the night, during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger warms up for the team's NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored 24 seconds into overtime to help the Florida Panthers tighten up the Central Division standings with a 4-3 win over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night.
After a turnover in the Panthers’ end, Barkov raced the length of the ice and fired a shot that trundled in for his 22nd goal.