Barcello scores 20 to carry BYU past St. John's 74-68

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alex Barcello scored 20 points and Gideon George had 13 points and 15 rebounds to help BYU beat St. John's 74-68 on Wednesday night.

Brandon Averette added 12 points and Trevin Knell had 11 points for BYU (4-1).

Julian Champagnie had 25 points for the Red Storm (3-1). Isaih Moore added 11 points and Greg Williams Jr. had 10 points.

