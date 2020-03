Barbato scores 26, Trumbull defeats West Haven

The Trumbull girls’ basketball team defeated West Haven, 52-34, in a Class state tournament first round game on Monday.

Coach Steve Tobitsch’s fifth-ranked Eagles (18-5) will host Conard from West Hartford, the 12 seed, Thursday at 6:30.

Cassi Barbato made four 3-pointers and finished with 26 points against No. 28 West Haven (8-13).

Maeve Hampford and Emi Roberto each scored 6 points.

TRUMBULL 52, WEST HAVEN 34

Trumbull

Emma Gentry: 1 0-0 2; Emi Roberto: 2 2-3 6; Sarah Stolze: 1 1-2 3; Amanda Ruchalski: 0 1-2 1; Maeve Hampford: 2 2-5 6; Sam Guimont: 1 0-0 3; Mary Lynch: 0 0-0 0; Julia Lindwall: 1 1-2 3; Grace Lesko: 1 0-0 2; Cassi Barbato: 9 4-4 26; Grace Trotta: 0 0-0 0; Brooke Guimont: 0 0-0 0

Totals: 18 11-18 52

West Haven

Brianna Sebastian: 1 1-3 3; Dea Howard: 2 2-2 6; Elena Petrie: 0 0-1 0; Sarah Evangalista: 0 0-5 0; Kassidy Carrana: 3 0-0 9; Amani Abuhatab: 5 4-6 14; Tenique Gates: 0 0-4 0; Davina Mendez: 1 0-3 2

Totals: 12 7-24 34

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 5 15 9 23 - 52

West Haven: 6 9 7 12 - 34

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull: Sam Guimont- 1 and Cassi Barbato - 4