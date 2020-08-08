Baltimore-Washington Runs

Orioles first. Hanser Alberto grounds out to shallow left field, Carter Kieboom to Howie Kendrick. Anthony Santander doubles to center field. Jose Iglesias doubles to left field. Anthony Santander scores. Renato Nunez called out on strikes. Dwight Smith Jr. walks. Pedro Severino flies out to center field to Victor Robles.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 1, Nationals 0.

Orioles second. Rio Ruiz walks. Chris Davis doubles. Rio Ruiz to third. Austin Hays singles to left center field. Chris Davis to third. Rio Ruiz scores. Hanser Alberto reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Austin Hays out at second. Chris Davis scores. Anthony Santander flies out to center field to Victor Robles. Jose Iglesias singles to center field. Hanser Alberto to third. Renato Nunez walks. Jose Iglesias to second. Dwight Smith Jr. strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Orioles 3, Nationals 0.

Orioles fourth. Hanser Alberto doubles to deep left field. Anthony Santander lines out to deep left field to Juan Soto. Jose Iglesias singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Hanser Alberto scores. Renato Nunez strikes out swinging. Dwight Smith Jr. pops out to shallow center field to Trea Turner.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 4, Nationals 0.

Orioles sixth. Hanser Alberto grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Howie Kendrick. Anthony Santander singles to right field. Jose Iglesias singles to right center field. Anthony Santander to third. Renato Nunez homers to center field. Jose Iglesias scores. Anthony Santander scores. Dwight Smith Jr. doubles to left field. Pedro Severino doubles to deep right field. Dwight Smith Jr. scores. Rio Ruiz strikes out swinging. Chris Davis called out on strikes.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 8, Nationals 0.

Orioles seventh. Austin Hays singles to center field. Hanser Alberto doubles to deep center field. Austin Hays to third. Anthony Santander grounds out to shallow right field, Howie Kendrick to Wander Suero. Hanser Alberto to third. Austin Hays scores. Jose Iglesias out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Victor Robles. Hanser Alberto scores. Renato Nunez singles to left field. Dwight Smith Jr. walks. Pedro Severino singles to left field. Dwight Smith Jr. to second. Renato Nunez scores. Rio Ruiz grounds out to first base, Howie Kendrick to Wander Suero.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 11, Nationals 0.