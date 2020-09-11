Baltimore-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu homers to left field. Luke Voit singles to right field. Brett Gardner homers to right field. Luke Voit scores. Clint Frazier lines out to deep right field to DJ Stewart. Gleyber Torres lines out to deep center field to Cedric Mullins. Gary Sanchez lines out to second base to Pat Valaika.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 3, Orioles 0.

Yankees second. Mike Tauchman singles to left field. Kyle Higashioka homers to left field. Mike Tauchman scores. Tyler Wade lines out to shallow infield to Alex Cobb. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to Pat Valaika. Luke Voit grounds out to shallow infield, Rio Ruiz to Pat Valaika.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 5, Orioles 0.

Yankees sixth. Gleyber Torres doubles to left field. Gary Sanchez walks. Mike Tauchman singles to shallow center field. Gary Sanchez to third. Gleyber Torres scores. Kyle Higashioka called out on strikes. Tyler Wade pops out to shallow infield to Rio Ruiz. DJ LeMahieu lines out to third base to Rio Ruiz.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 6, Orioles 0.