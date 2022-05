Tigers second. Miguel Cabrera homers to center field. Jonathan Schoop strikes out swinging. Victor Reyes doubles. Harold Castro singles to right center field. Derek Hill scores. Spencer Torkelson pops out to Trey Mancini. Tucker Barnhart grounds out to shallow infield, Tyler Wells to Trey Mancini.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 2, Orioles 0.

Tigers third. Robbie Grossman flies out to left center field to Ryan McKenna. Javier Baez doubles. Willi Castro singles to shortstop. Javier Baez to third. Miguel Cabrera out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Cedric Mullins. Javier Baez scores.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 3, Orioles 0.

Tigers seventh. Harold Castro triples. Spencer Torkelson walks. Tucker Barnhart singles to right field. Spencer Torkelson to second. Harold Castro scores. Robbie Grossman strikes out swinging. Javier Baez grounds out to shortstop. Tucker Barnhart out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 4, Orioles 0.

Tigers eighth. Willi Castro walks. Miguel Cabrera singles to right center field. Willi Castro to third. Jonathan Schoop hit by pitch. Miguel Cabrera to second. Derek Hill reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jonathan Schoop to second. Miguel Cabrera to third. Willi Castro out at home. Harold Castro singles to right field. Derek Hill to second. Jonathan Schoop to third. Miguel Cabrera scores. Spencer Torkelson pops out to shallow right field to Trey Mancini. Tucker Barnhart strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Tigers 5, Orioles 0.

Orioles ninth. Trey Mancini homers to center field. Anthony Santander lines out to center field to Derek Hill. Chris Owings lines out to center field to Derek Hill. Tyler Nevin strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 5, Orioles 1.