Baltimore 3, Oakland 2

DP_Baltimore 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Urías (2). HR_Mullins (4), Hays (3), Murphy (4), Moreland (3). SB_Kemp (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Means W,3-0 7 3 2 2 1 9 Fry H,4 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Lakins Sr. H,2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Valdez S,6-8 1 2 0 0 0 0

Oakland Fiers L,0-1 6 6 3 3 2 3 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 2 Romo 1 0 0 0 0 2 Petit 1 2 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:40. A_5,777 (46,847).