Bal_FG Tucker 56, 14:21. Drive: 4 plays, -3 yards, 1:20. Key Play: McSorley 2 run on 3rd-and-15. Baltimore 3, New Orleans 0.

NO_Jones 18 run (Maher kick), 11:44. Drive: 7 plays, 80 yards, 2:36. Key Plays: E.Winston kick return to New Orleans 20; Jones 28 run; Jones 17 run; J.Winston 16 pass to L.Humphrey. New Orleans 6, Baltimore 3.

Bal_FG Verity 42, 5:34. Drive: 13 plays, 52 yards, 6:22. Key Plays: Duvernay kick return to Baltimore 24; McSorley 15 pass to Duvernay on 3rd-and-7; McSorley 17 pass to J.Moore; T.Williams 2 run on 3rd-and-1; McSorley 4 pass to J.Hill on 3rd-and-21. New Orleans 7, Baltimore 6.

NO_L.Humphrey 8 pass from J.Winston (Maher kick), 1:11. Drive: 7 plays, 80 yards, 1:59. Key Plays: J.Winston 26 pass to Montgomery on 3rd-and-8; J.Winston 33 pass to Johnson. New Orleans 13, Baltimore 6.

Bal_FG Verity 53, :02. Drive: 5 plays, 52 yards, 00:43. Key Plays: Stone 49 interception return to Baltimore 13; McSorley 13 pass to T.Williams; McSorley 22 run; McSorley 15 pass to J.Moore. Baltimore 17, New Orleans 14.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Huntley 7 run (T.Williams run), 6:39. Drive: 12 plays, 80 yards, 5:06. Key Plays: McCrary 22 run; McCrary 3 run on 3rd-and-3; Huntley 11 pass to D.Gray; Huntley 5 pass to El.Wolf on 3rd-and-4; Huntley 17 pass to Victor. Baltimore 15, New Orleans 14.

___

NO Bal FIRST DOWNS 19 20 Rushing 3 10 Passing 14 9 Penalty 2 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-11 8-16 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 366 308 Total Plays 61 70 Avg Gain 6.0 4.4 NET YARDS RUSHING 94 148 Rushes 18 34 Avg per rush 5.222 4.353 NET YARDS PASSING 272 160 Sacked-Yds lost 3-31 2-5 Gross-Yds passing 303 165 Completed-Att. 24-40 23-34 Had Intercepted 3 1 Yards-Pass Play 6.326 4.444 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 3-2-0 4-2-0 PUNTS-Avg. 4-47.0 5-45.6 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 76 132 Punt Returns 1-8 3-14 Kickoff Returns 4-88 3-69 Interceptions 1--20 3-49 PENALTIES-Yds 10-63 9-70 FUMBLES-Lost 3-3 2-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 26:25 34:14

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Jones 7-82, Murray 5-6, Freeman 6-6. Baltimore, Huntley 7-43, T.Williams 10-41, McCrary 5-31, McSorley 4-25, Hill 5-8, Dobbins 3-0.

PASSING_New Orleans, Book 9-16-1-126, J.Winston 7-12-1-96, Hill 8-12-1-81. Baltimore, McSorley 11-18-1-86, Huntley 12-16-0-79.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Jones 5-38, Callaway 3-61, Humphrey 3-29, Freeman 3-4, Johnson 2-71, Montgomery 2-27, Baker 2-19, E.Winston 1-35, Murray 1-11, Hogan 1-5, Griffin 1-3. Baltimore, T.Williams 5-23, Duvernay 4-28, Oliver 4-22, J.Moore 2-32, Victor 2-22, Wolf 2-9, Gray 1-11, Proche 1-8, Mariner 1-6, Hill 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_New Orleans, E.Winston 1-8. Baltimore, Proche 2-14, Wallace 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_New Orleans, D.Washington 2-48, Montgomery 1-21, E.Winston 1-19. Baltimore, Gray 2-46, Duvernay 1-23.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New Orleans, Elliss 6-2-0, Burrell 6-0-1, McManis 4-1-0, Baun 3-2-0, Haley 3-1-0, Onyemata 3-0-1, Adebo 3-0-0, Amukamara 2-0-0, Dowell 2-0-0, Sh.Smith 2-0-0, Wallace 1-2-0, Dalton 1-1-0, Davenport 1-1-0, Huggins 1-1-0, Kpassagnon 1-1-0, Roach 1-1-0, Crawley 1-0-0, Gardner-Johnson 1-0-0, Ringo 1-0-0, Thompson 1-0-0, Gray 0-2-0, Hansen 0-2-0, Poole 0-2-0, Bronson 0-1-0, Granderson 0-1-0, Spence 0-1-0. Baltimore, Stephens 4-2-.5, Queen 4-0-1, Board 4-0-0, Fort 2-2-.5, Stone 2-1-0, Hayes 2-0-0, Welch 2-0-0, Westry 2-0-0, Ferguson 1-3-.5, Averett 1-1-0, Madubuike 1-1-0, B.Washington 1-1-0, Adeoye 1-0-0, Harris 1-0-0, Humphrey 1-0-0, Richards 1-0-0, A.Washington 1-0-0, Young 1-0-0, Harrison 0-4-0, Crawford 0-2-0, C.Smith 0-1-.5, Levine 0-1-0, Oweh 0-1-0, Peters 0-1-0, Wade 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_New Orleans, Thompson 1-(minus 20). Baltimore, Stone 2-49, Wade 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

