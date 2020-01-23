Ballock leads Creighton past DePaul 83-68

CHICAGO (AP) — Mitch Ballock hit five 3-pointers to reach 200 for his career and scored 19 points to lead a balanced attack in Creighton's 83-68 win over DePaul on Wednesday night.

With his shot from the right corner with 4 1/2 minutes to play, Ballock joined Kyle Korver and Ethan Wragge as Bluejays to reach that milestone as juniors.

Creighton pulled away in the second half when the Bluejays made 5 of 11 3-pointers and shot 56.6% overall. They were 5 of 14 from distance in the first half when they led just 37-34.

Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson added 14 points apiece for the Bluejays (15-5, 4-3 Big East Conference), Ty-Shon Alexander scored 12 and Christian Bishop 11. Marcus Zegarowski grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points.

Paul Reed had his 13th double-double of the season with 22 points and 12 rebounds plus three blocks for the Blue Demons (13-6, 1-5). Charlie Moore added 13 points and seven assists and Jalen Coleman-Lands had 11 points.

DePaul was just 3 of 16 behind the arc, 1 of 7 in the second half when the Blue Demons shot 41%.

