Balanced St. Joseph defeats Bassick High

St. Joseph defeated Bassick, 72-50, in boys’ basketball on Wednesday.

Will Diamantis led coach Kevin Wielk’s Cadets, now 13-5, with 18 points and 7 rebounds.

Jason James scored 17 points and had 4 assists.

Paul Fabbri had 14 points to go with 2 rebounds and 2 assists.

Derek Long had 2 steals and Brian Robertson blocked a shot.

Bassick (7-11)

Tyrese Hummonds 3 0-0 6, Jermaine Grant 2 1-2 6, Ky'shawn Banks 2 0-0 4, Quinell McKay 2 5-6 9, Deandre Morgan 2 0-0 4, Rasheed Payne 4 0-0 9, Jah-vontee Lee 0 0-0 0, Dylan Brickhouse 1 0-3 2, Kassey Garcia 1 0-0 2, Kenshawn Hamilton 3 0-0 6, William Dunbar 1 0-0 2

Totals: 21 6-11 50

St. Joseph (13-5)

Glenn Manigault 2 1-1 5, Will Diamantis 8 2-4 18, Paul Fabbri 5 3-3 14, Jason James 7 1-1 17, Brian Robertson 1 0-0 2, Tommy Shannon 0 4-4 4, Patrick Dineen 0 0-0 0, Anthony Rainey 0 0-0 0, Brandon Hutchinson 0 0-0 0, Derrick Long 0 2-3 2, Justin Russo 0 0-0 0, Hadyn Gourley 1 0-0 2, Derrick Midy 0 0-2 0, Tim Gavrish 1 0-0 3, Carson Arkay 2 1-3 5

Totals: 27 14-21 72

Bassick - 8 10 15 17 - 50

St. Joseph - 27 10 19 16 - 72

3-Pointers: B-Grant, Payne; SJ-James 2, Fabbri, Gavrish