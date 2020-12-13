Badgley's FG on final play propels Chargers past Falcons JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Dec. 13, 2020 Updated: Dec. 13, 2020 7:42 p.m.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Michael Badgley hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 20-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Los Angeles got the ball on its 26 after Michael Davis picked off Matt Ryan's pass intended for Calvin Ridley. Justin Herbert completions of 15 yards to Hunter Henry and 25 yards to Tyron Johnson to get into Badgley's range. After Kalen Ballage's 1-yard run, Badgley came on and split the uprights for the second game-winning kick of his career.