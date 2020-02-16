BYU wins 6th straight, holds off San Diego 72-71

SAN DIEGO (AP) — TJ Haws and Yoeli Childs each scored 17 points as BYU held off San Diego 72-71 on Saturday night for its sixth straight win.

Yauhen Massalski's layup gave San Diego a 71-70 lead with 25 seconds remaining. Childs answered with an alley-oop dunk with 11.1 seconds to go, then Braun Hartfield missed a corner 3-point shot to end it.

Haws had 10 assists for his second career double-double. Childs grabbed a game-high seven rebounds. Zac Seljaas added 10 points for BYU (21-7, 10-3).

Finn Sullivan scored 16 points to lead San Diego (9-19, 2-11), which shot 50% from the floor. Jared Rodriguez added 13 points. Hartfield had 12 points and Massalski finished with 11.

The Toreros have lost six of their last seven games.

BYU hosts Santa Clara on Thursday. San Diego plays at Saint Mary's on Saturday.

