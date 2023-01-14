BYU 91, Pepperdine 81

Lewis 7-9 4-6 18, Porter 4-9 2-4 11, Basham 0-2 0-0 0, Mallette 6-13 4-5 19, Mitchell 6-11 0-0 12, Zidek 5-10 3-3 14, M.Moore 1-2 0-0 3, Pitre 2-4 0-0 4, Deng 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 13-18 81.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run