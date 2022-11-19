BYU 65, Washington St. 56

Bubakar 7-8 1-1 15, Gustin 6-10 3-4 15, Barcello 0-1 2-2 2, Falatea 8-16 2-3 19, Smiler 2-4 2-3 7, Bosquez 0-0 0-0 0, Calvert 0-0 0-0 0, Mackey-Williams 2-2 3-3 7, Totals 25-41 13-16 65
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves