BKC--Richmond-VCU

Recommended Video:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — xx beat crosstown rival xx

Richmond

Blake Francis

Jacob Gilyard, who scored 29 points in a loss to No. 7 Dayton on Saturday,

Nick Sherod

Grant Golden

Richmond trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half, but took its first lead in before Nah'Shon Hyland hit his fourth 3-pointer to tie it at 39 going into the break.

VCU

Marcus Santos-Silva

Marcus Evans, a transfer from Rice, reached 2,000 career points on a four-point play early in the first half.

VCU made five 3-pointers in the opening nine minutes of the game to take a 29-16 lead.