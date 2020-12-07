FG FT Reb
BELLARMINE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Claycomb 32 2-7 6-6 1-2 3 4 12
Thelen 20 1-5 2-4 0-4 0 1 4
Betz 36 2-3 0-0 0-1 3 3 6
Bradshaw 26 5-9 2-2 5-9 5 3 15
Penn 36 10-15 0-0 0-3 5 1 22
Pfriem 22 5-8 3-7 2-14 1 4 14
Wieland 15 1-3 1-2 0-1 3 1 3
Devault 9 3-3 2-2 0-1 0 1 8
Brogan 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Comer 1 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Jennings 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Roberts 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-55 16-23 8-35 20 19 84

Percentages: FG .527, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Bradshaw 3-4, Betz 2-3, Penn 2-5, Claycomb 2-6, Pfriem 1-2, Wieland 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Claycomb).

Turnovers: 12 (Penn 5, Claycomb 3, Bradshaw 2, Betz, Wieland).

Steals: 5 (Betz 2, Penn 2, Bradshaw).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
HOWARD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Settle 35 8-21 4-5 2-3 2 4 23
Wood 22 3-6 2-2 0-1 3 4 11
Timmons 26 4-5 2-4 1-5 3 2 10
Foster 32 4-11 4-5 0-2 1 4 16
Robinson 33 1-5 0-0 1-4 3 0 3
Green 22 0-2 0-0 0-1 2 2 0
Ali 16 0-1 0-0 0-4 5 0 0
Richmond 6 0-0 0-2 0-0 0 2 0
Hayes 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Suffren 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Richardson 1 0-0 0-2 0-0 0 1 0
Weaver 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-52 12-20 4-20 19 20 63

Percentages: FG .385, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Foster 4-10, Wood 3-6, Settle 3-9, Robinson 1-3, Ali 0-1, Green 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Timmons 2, Foster).

Turnovers: 12 (Ali 2, Foster 2, Wood 2, Green, Richardson, Richmond, Robinson, Settle, Timmons).

Steals: 6 (Foster 3, Robinson 2, Wood).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bellarmine 45 39 84
Howard 35 28 63

.