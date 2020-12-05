FG FT Reb
ILL.-CHICAGO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bridges 18 5-5 3-4 0-3 0 5 13
Diggins 30 6-9 0-1 1-5 0 5 13
Kirk 26 3-12 5-8 1-8 6 3 11
Mitchell 36 2-7 6-7 0-4 1 4 11
Taylor 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Griffin 35 5-10 0-0 2-5 1 4 12
Commander 19 1-7 1-1 0-1 1 2 3
Ahale 17 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
Wiley 7 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 2 0
Ejim 5 0-1 0-0 0-3 0 1 0
Totals 200 23-54 15-21 5-32 9 27 66

Percentages: FG .426, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Griffin 2-3, Diggins 1-2, Ahale 1-3, Mitchell 1-4, Ejim 0-1, Kirk 0-1, Commander 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ahale, Diggins).

Turnovers: 13 (Kirk 7, Bridges 3, Diggins, Mitchell, Wiley).

Steals: 2 (Bridges, Kirk).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BALL ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hazen 20 4-6 4-6 4-7 1 2 12
Thomas 26 0-5 1-2 2-8 1 2 1
Bumbalough 27 2-7 0-2 0-2 0 1 5
El-Amin 34 5-14 11-12 0-6 4 2 22
Walton 30 8-13 9-10 1-3 3 2 25
Windham 15 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Gunn 12 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Acree 11 0-2 0-0 0-4 0 4 0
Hendriks 9 0-0 1-2 1-2 0 1 1
Huggins 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Suokas 7 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-52 26-34 8-35 9 17 68

Percentages: FG .385, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Bumbalough 1-5, El-Amin 1-5, Gunn 0-1, Walton 0-1, Acree 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Windham 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Walton 2).

Turnovers: 10 (Acree 2, El-Amin 2, Hazen 2, Thomas 2, Walton 2).

Steals: 5 (Hazen 2, Bumbalough, Walton, Windham).

Technical Fouls: None.

Ill.-Chicago 22 44 66
Ball St. 32 36 68

A_96 (11,500).