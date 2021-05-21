Avalanche's Nazem Kadri suspended 8 games for hit to head May 21, 2021 Updated: May 21, 2021 10:52 p.m.
1 of3 St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk, right, loses his stick after he was hit by Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Denver. Kadri was removed from the game for the hit. Colorado won 6-3. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk, right, falls to the ice after he was hit by Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Denver. Kadri was removed from the game for the hit. Colorado won 6-3. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri, left, hits St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Denver. Kadri was removed from the game for the hit. Colorado won 6-3. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri was suspended for eight games by the NHL on Friday night for a head shot on St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of a first-round playoff series.
The NHL announced the punishment during Game 3 in St. Louis. The top-seeded Avalanche took a 2-0 series lead into the game.