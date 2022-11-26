Skip to main content
Auburn 74, Colorado St. 73

FG FT Reb
AUBURN (4-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Richardson 22 2-3 0-0 2-9 0 3 4
Coulibaly 29 5-11 6-6 0-2 5 0 16
Duhon 17 2-6 0-2 1-2 1 4 4
Scott-Grayson 26 6-14 3-4 2-5 3 3 16
Shaw 23 3-7 0-0 0-3 0 2 9
Levy 16 0-4 0-0 0-3 0 3 0
Pratcher 6 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Precious Johnson 7 1-1 2-2 0-0 0 0 4
Bostic 19 2-4 3-4 0-0 4 2 7
Jakayla Johnson 15 2-4 0-0 1-3 0 0 5
Wells 20 4-5 1-2 1-2 2 1 9
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-59 15-20 7-31 15 18 74

Percentages: FG 45.7, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Shaw 3-5, Scott-Grayson 1-3, J.Johnson 1-2, Coulibaly 0-3, Bostic 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 11 (Richardson 2, Coulibaly 2, Levy 2, Duhon 1, Scott-Grayson 1, Shaw 1, Pratcher 1, Bostic 1)

Steals: 8 (Coulibaly 2, Bostic 2, Richardson 1, Scott-Grayson 1, P.Johnson 1, Wells 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
COLORADO ST. (4-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Clark 18 1-1 1-2 2-3 0 1 3
Mech 30 6-8 0-0 0-2 2 3 15
Crocker 34 3-9 3-4 0-5 1 1 10
Hofschild 40 6-11 8-9 0-7 7 0 21
Thurman 33 2-10 5-5 0-4 2 3 9
Kinzer 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Boyd 17 4-8 0-0 0-1 0 1 11
Ronsiek 6 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Vaz 21 2-4 0-0 1-1 1 3 4
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-51 17-20 3-25 13 13 73
Percentages: FG 47.0, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Mech 3-4, Boyd 3-6, Crocker 1-3, Hofschild 1-3, Thurman 0-5)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Mech 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Clark 3, Thurman 3, Crocker 2, Hofschild 2, Mech 1, Boyd 1, Ronsiek 1)

Steals: 3 (Hofschild 1, Thurman 1, Ronsiek 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Auburn 17 25 12 20 74
Colorado St. 18 21 16 18 73

A_N/A

Officials_Amy Krommenhoek, Kalai Enterline, Doug Knight

