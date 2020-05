Atlético Madrid forward João Félix has minor knee sprain

Recommended Video:

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid said Monday that forward João Félix has sprained his left knee.

The clubs said tests have shown that the Portuguese forward “suffered a low grade” ligament sprain and his return to training will depend on how he responds to treatment.

The club did not immediately say how long Félix is expected to be sidelined because of the injury, but he is not likely to miss many matches after the Spanish league resumes. The league wants to restart on the second weekend of June.

Teams have been undergoing group training sessions as the Spanish government gradually lifts confinement restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league was suspended in mid-March with 11 rounds remaining. Atlético was in sixth-place, 13 points behind leader Barcelona.

Félix joined Atlético in 2019 amid high expectations after signing from Portuguese club Benfica, touted as a replacement to Antoine Griezmann.

Real Madrid's Luka Modric defends Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix shoot during the Spanish Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at King Abdullah stadium in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. less Real Madrid's Luka Modric defends Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix shoot during the Spanish Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at King Abdullah stadium in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, ... more Photo: Amr Nabil, AP Photo: Amr Nabil, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Atlético Madrid forward João Félix has minor knee sprain 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports