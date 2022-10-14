Atlanta-Philadelphia Runs

Phillies third. Brandon Marsh walks. Jean Segura strikes out swinging. Bryson Stott doubles to deep right field. Brandon Marsh scores. Kyle Schwarber is intentionally walked. Rhys Hoskins homers to left field. Kyle Schwarber scores. Bryson Stott scores. J.T. Realmuto singles to left field. Bryce Harper homers to center field. J.T. Realmuto scores. Nick Castellanos singles to left field. Alec Bohm pops out to second base to Vaughn Grissom. Brandon Marsh flies out to shallow center field to Dansby Swanson.
6 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Phillies 6, Braves 0.