Phillies second. Jean Segura strikes out swinging. Andrew Knapp homers to right field. Adam Haseley strikes out swinging. Zach Eflin called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 1, Braves 0.

Braves seventh. Freddie Freeman flies out to deep center field to Adam Haseley. Marcell Ozuna strikes out on a foul tip. Travis d'Arnaud homers to left field. Dansby Swanson called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 1, Phillies 1.

Phillies eighth. Andrew McCutchen flies out to shallow center field to Cristian Pache. Rhys Hoskins singles to left field. Bryce Harper singles to left field. Rhys Hoskins to second. Alec Bohm singles to center field. Bryce Harper to second. Rhys Hoskins scores. Didi Gregorius grounds out to shallow infield to Freddie Freeman. Alec Bohm to second. Bryce Harper to third. Jean Segura is intentionally walked. Brad Miller pinch-hitting for Jose Alvarado. Brad Miller lines out to shallow right field to Freddie Freeman.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Phillies 2, Braves 1.