Atlanta Hawks Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|70
|34.9
|652-1420
|.459
|212-557
|454-503
|.903
|1970
|28.1
|Collins
|54
|30.8
|339-644
|.526
|64-176
|134-169
|.793
|876
|16.2
|Bogdanovic
|57
|29.4
|309-711
|.435
|148-408
|89-104
|.856
|855
|15.0
|Hunter
|47
|30.0
|229-508
|.451
|66-176
|111-146
|.760
|635
|13.5
|Huerter
|68
|29.5
|316-697
|.453
|144-374
|36-46
|.783
|812
|11.9
|Reddish
|34
|23.4
|138-343
|.402
|58-153
|72-80
|.900
|406
|11.9
|Oliver
|2
|21.5
|10-15
|.667
|1-3
|2-3
|.667
|23
|11.5
|Gallinari
|61
|25.0
|229-539
|.425
|99-265
|136-150
|.907
|693
|11.4
|Capela
|68
|27.7
|332-549
|.605
|0-1
|71-150
|.473
|735
|10.8
|Brown
|3
|27.7
|9-25
|.360
|6-15
|5-6
|.833
|29
|9.7
|Okongwu
|42
|20.7
|139-203
|.685
|0-0
|69-96
|.719
|347
|8.3
|Iwundu
|3
|27.3
|8-18
|.444
|3-5
|3-4
|.750
|22
|7.3
|Williams
|54
|14.4
|123-311
|.395
|36-99
|62-72
|.861
|344
|6.4
|M.Hill
|3
|15.3
|5-8
|.625
|3-5
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|5.7
|Wright
|71
|18.7
|114-251
|.454
|40-104
|49-57
|.860
|317
|4.5
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|47
|12.6
|65-165
|.394
|41-110
|26-30
|.867
|197
|4.2
|Dieng
|42
|8.6
|52-106
|.491
|28-62
|19-26
|.731
|151
|3.6
|Mays
|25
|8.4
|32-62
|.516
|8-25
|8-9
|.889
|80
|3.2
|Johnson
|19
|5.8
|22-39
|.564
|3-12
|5-7
|.714
|52
|2.7
|Knox
|14
|7.2
|13-38
|.342
|4-21
|8-10
|.800
|38
|2.7
|Stephenson
|6
|11.7
|5-13
|.385
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|11
|1.8
|Cooper
|11
|3.2
|3-14
|.214
|1-6
|0-0
|.000
|7
|0.6
|S.Hill
|13
|10.7
|3-20
|.150
|2-13
|0-0
|.000
|8
|0.6
|Barber
|3
|4.3
|0-4
|.000
|0-0
|0-4
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|76
|240.3
|3147-6703
|.469
|967-2593
|1364-1678
|.813
|8625
|113.5
|OPPONENTS
|76
|240.3
|3187-6757
|.472
|980-2679
|1191-1497
|.796
|8545
|112.4
___