Atlanta Hawks Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Young 59 34.7 549-1211 .453 173-455 368-412 .893 1639 27.8
Collins 52 31.2 336-627 .536 64-168 129-164 .787 865 16.6
Bogdanovic 46 29.5 240-548 .438 118-320 58-70 .829 656 14.3
Hunter 36 29.7 168-382 .440 50-132 84-113 .743 470 13.1
Reddish 34 23.4 138-343 .402 58-153 72-80 .900 406 11.9
Huerter 56 29.1 254-555 .458 107-285 31-39 .795 646 11.5
Oliver 2 21.5 10-15 .667 1-3 2-3 .667 23 11.5
Gallinari 53 24.1 183-437 .419 85-220 122-136 .897 573 10.8
Capela 56 28.0 266-448 .594 0-1 63-134 .470 595 10.6
Brown 3 27.7 9-25 .360 6-15 5-6 .833 29 9.7
Okongwu 30 21.0 104-142 .732 0-0 49-67 .731 257 8.6
Iwundu 3 27.3 8-18 .444 3-5 3-4 .750 22 7.3
Williams 44 14.5 106-263 .403 32-88 54-62 .871 298 6.8
M.Hill 3 15.3 5-8 .625 3-5 4-4 1.000 17 5.7
Wright 59 18.3 93-210 .443 31-86 41-49 .837 258 4.4
Luwawu-Cabarrot 38 12.0 50-130 .385 32-87 17-20 .850 149 3.9
Dieng 40 8.9 50-104 .481 26-60 17-24 .708 143 3.6
Mays 24 8.8 32-62 .516 8-25 8-9 .889 80 3.3
Johnson 15 4.5 11-22 .500 3-8 4-6 .667 29 1.9
Knox 10 6.9 7-23 .304 1-12 4-6 .667 19 1.9
Stephenson 6 11.7 5-13 .385 0-3 1-2 .500 11 1.8
Cooper 11 3.2 3-14 .214 1-6 0-0 .000 7 0.6
S.Hill 13 10.7 3-20 .150 2-13 0-0 .000 8 0.6
Barber 3 4.3 0-4 .000 0-0 0-4 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 64 240.4 2630-5624 .468 804-2150 1136-1414 .803 7200 112.5
OPPONENTS 64 240.4 2669-5697 .468 832-2290 982-1228 .800 7152 111.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Young 38 188 226 3.8 553 9.4 95 0 55 237 6
Collins 92 322 414 8.0 97 1.9 158 0 33 58 55
Bogdanovic 18 166 184 4.0 138 3.0 97 0 45 52 12
Hunter 20 97 117 3.2 45 1.3 110 0 25 47 12
Reddish 20 64 84 2.5 38 1.1 45 0 35 44 11
Huerter 24 154 178 3.2 153 2.7 135 0 37 68 21
Oliver 2 4 6 3.0 3 1.5 5 0 1 0 1
Gallinari 29 211 240 4.5 69 1.3 79 0 24 31 11
Capela 212 463 675 12.1 74 1.3 123 0 36 32 77
Brown 1 13 14 4.7 4 1.3 7 0 2 0 0
Okongwu 63 95 158 5.3 34 1.1 94 0 19 34 41
Iwundu 3 10 13 4.3 0 .0 8 0 1 1 0
Williams 13 55 68 1.5 85 1.9 41 0 21 34 3
M.Hill 2 4 6 2.0 1 .3 7 0 4 0 1
Wright 40 130 170 2.9 142 2.4 43 0 62 38 13
Luwawu-Cabarrot 9 40 49 1.3 26 .7 46 0 13 13 4
Dieng 32 85 117 2.9 33 .8 49 0 11 20 13
Mays 5 20 25 1.0 16 .7 8 0 7 10 0
Johnson 0 17 17 1.1 1 .1 3 0 0 4 1
Knox 3 10 13 1.3 5 .5 7 0 1 2 0
Stephenson 1 14 15 2.5 11 1.8 8 0 0 4 0
Cooper 0 5 5 .5 5 .5 1 0 0 5 0
S.Hill 6 17 23 1.8 12 .9 16 0 4 1 2
Barber 1 2 3 1.0 3 1.0 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 634 2186 2820 44.1 1548 24.2 1186 0 436 773 284
OPPONENTS 635 2149 2784 43.5 1655 25.9 1305 2 453 795 291
