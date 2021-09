Braves first. Eddie Rosario grounds out to first base, C.J. Cron to Chi Chi Gonzalez. Jorge Soler homers to right field. Freddie Freeman flies out to deep center field to Sam Hilliard. Austin Riley walks. Dansby Swanson flies out to deep right field to Charlie Blackmon.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 1, Rockies 0.

Braves third. Eddie Rosario walks. Jorge Soler singles to shallow infield. Eddie Rosario to second. Freddie Freeman grounds out to shallow infield, Elias Diaz to C.J. Cron. Jorge Soler to second. Eddie Rosario to third. Austin Riley doubles to deep left center field. Jorge Soler scores. Eddie Rosario scores. Dansby Swanson grounds out to shortstop, Trevor Story to C.J. Cron. Adam Duvall pops out to shallow right field to C.J. Cron.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 3, Rockies 0.

Rockies third. Elias Diaz hit by pitch. Sam Hilliard flies out to deep center field to Adam Duvall. Chi Chi Gonzalez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Elias Diaz to second. Throwing error by Touki Toussaint. Connor Joe singles to shallow left field. Chi Chi Gonzalez to second. Elias Diaz scores. Brendan Rodgers singles to center field. Connor Joe to second. Chi Chi Gonzalez to third. Charlie Blackmon homers to right field. Brendan Rodgers scores. Connor Joe scores. Chi Chi Gonzalez scores. Trevor Story singles to shallow center field. C.J. Cron grounds out to shallow infield, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman. Ryan McMahon pops out to shallow left field to Austin Riley.

5 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rockies 5, Braves 3.

Braves fifth. Freddie Freeman doubles to deep center field. Austin Riley singles to center field. Freddie Freeman to third. Dansby Swanson out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Connor Joe. Freddie Freeman scores. Adam Duvall homers to left field. Austin Riley scores. Stephen Vogt flies out to center field to Sam Hilliard. Ehire Adrianza flies out to deep center field to Sam Hilliard.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 6, Rockies 5.