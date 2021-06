Reds first. Jonathan India called out on strikes. Jesse Winker homers to center field. Nick Castellanos strikes out swinging. Joey Votto grounds out to shallow right field to Freddie Freeman.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 1, Braves 0.

Reds third. Luis Castillo strikes out swinging. Jonathan India singles to left field. Jesse Winker flies out to shallow center field to Ender Inciarte. Nick Castellanos doubles to deep center field. Jonathan India scores. Joey Votto singles to right field. Nick Castellanos scores. Tyler Naquin grounds out to shallow right field, Ozzie Albies to Freddie Freeman.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 3, Braves 0.

Braves eighth. Freddie Freeman grounds out to shallow right field, Jonathan India to Joey Votto. Ozzie Albies walks. Austin Riley strikes out swinging. Dansby Swanson walks. Ozzie Albies to second. Guillermo Heredia singles to left field. Dansby Swanson to second. Ozzie Albies scores. William Contreras strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 3, Braves 1.

Reds eighth. Tyler Stephenson pinch-hitting for Brad Brach. Tyler Stephenson homers to center field. Jonathan India pops out to shallow center field to Ozzie Albies. Shogo Akiyama strikes out swinging. Nick Castellanos strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 4, Braves 1.