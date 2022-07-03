Atlanta 90, Seattle 76

Stewart 5-14 7-9 19, Williams 2-4 4-5 8, Magbegor 3-6 0-0 7, Bird 2-7 0-0 6, Loyd 3-9 2-2 9, Lavender 2-4 2-2 8, Talbot 1-3 0-0 2, Charles 1-6 0-0 2, January 1-4 6-6 8, Prince 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 22-63 23-26 76.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended