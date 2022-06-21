Atlanta 80, Dallas 75

Gray 5-14 6-6 18, Thornton 1-5 1-2 3, Harrison 1-5 4-4 6, Mabrey 4-13 0-1 9, Ogunbowale 5-12 2-4 14, Kuier 3-3 0-0 7, Collier 0-0 2-2 2, McCowan 6-10 2-5 14, Burton 0-4 2-2 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 19-26 75.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended