Atlanta 6, Boston 3

Atlanta Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 6 12 6 Totals 34 3 8 2 Swanson ss 4 2 1 0 Verdugo rf 4 2 3 0 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 0 Vázquez c 3 1 1 0 Ozuna dh 5 1 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 2 1 Markakis lf 4 1 3 2 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 1 Riley 3b 5 0 2 3 Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 Duvall rf 4 1 1 1 Dalbec dh 4 0 0 0 Camargo 2b 4 0 2 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 Araúz 2b 4 0 0 0 Inciarte cf 4 0 0 0 Peraza lf 4 0 0 0

Atlanta 100 131 000 — 6 Boston 101 000 010 — 3

DP_Atlanta 1, Boston 1. LOB_Atlanta 9, Boston 6. 2B_Markakis (10), Camargo (8), Ozuna (7), Verdugo 3 (12), Bradley Jr. (5). 3B_Riley (1). HR_Duvall (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Fried, W, 6-0 5 5 2 2 2 5 O'Day 1 0 0 0 0 2 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 Smith 1 3 1 1 0 3 Melancon, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 0 0

Boston Brewer, L, 0-3 4 8 5 5 2 4 Valdez 1 1 0 0 0 3 Leyer 1 2 1 1 1 1 Stock 1 0 0 0 1 2 Springs 2 1 0 0 0 3

Brewer pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:19.