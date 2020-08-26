https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Atlanta-5-N-Y-Yankees-1-15517514.php
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
|New York
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|23
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|24
|5
|6
|5
|Tauchman rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Acuña Jr. cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ford dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andújar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wade ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|0
|—
|1
|Atlanta
|103
|001
|x
|—
|5
E_Riley (6). DP_New York 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_New York 4, Atlanta 3. 2B_Freeman (10), Markakis (7). HR_Voit (11), Acuña Jr. (5), Swanson (4), Ozuna (8). SB_Wade (1), Acuña Jr. (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Cole L,4-1
|5
|5
|5
|5
|2
|9
|Cessa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|Anderson W,1-0
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Greene
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cole pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Anderson (Estrada). WP_Cole.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:05.
