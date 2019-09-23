Atalanta 'disassociates' itself from fans' racist chants

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Atalanta has issued a statement "disassociating" itself from racist chants by its fans, while several prominent figures in Italy on Monday applauded a decision to halt the club's Serie A game because of the abuse.

Atalanta's 2-2 draw with Fiorentina was suspended briefly during the first half due to chants aimed at Fiorentina fullback Dalbert Henrique, a Brazilian player who is black.

Atalanta says: "Concerning the suspension of the Atalanta-Fiorentina match, the club disassociates itself from any type of discrimination that might have occurred. Atalanta, along with its supporters and fans, is and will always be a mouthpiece for the values of solidarity and equality. The stupidity of a few needs to be combatted together and we believe that it has neither colors nor jerseys. It needs to be isolated."

Referee Daniele Orsato ordered a warning to be read over the stadium's loudspeaker that the match would not resume until the chants ceased.

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti applauded Orsato's decision: "It's a step forward and others will be needed but this is the way forward. ... We need to be tough in applying the rules that are there. And we have the advantage of many TV cameras inside the stadiums."

Triantafillos Loukarelis, the director of Italy's anti-discrimination office, noted that "yesterday the soccer world finally came out without silence against racism. ... The referee did well to stop the match. The game against racism needs to be played every day in big and small cities, in stadiums and on smaller fields until those that use sport for political means or to express their ignorance are isolated."

