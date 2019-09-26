Astros' Greinke has no-hitter through 6th against Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Zack Greinke of the Houston Astros has a no-hitter through six innings, pushing the Seattle Mariners to the verge of a dubious milestone.

Greinke has struck out eight on 69 pitches. The Astros lead 2-0.

The All-Star lost his perfect game in the sixth when he walked Dee Gordon, ending his streak of consecutive innings without a free pass at 29 1/3. He got out of the inning with a double play.

The Mariners have been no-hit twice this season, including once already by the Astros. No team has ever been no-hit three times in a season.

Greinke struck out five straight, including the side in the fifth inning, and has recorded eight groundball outs. Seattle has pushed the ball into the outfield just twice.

Greinke is looking for his eighth win since joining Houston after being traded by Arizona minutes before the trade deadline on July 31. He's going for his fourth straight win and is 17-5 combined.

The right-hander recorded his 200th career victory on Aug. 18 at Oakland. His best outing entering Wednesday was a one-hitter against the Mariners in 2009.

