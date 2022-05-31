Asian Tour makes first stop in England with new series

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — With all the attention on the debut (and the field) for the LIV Golf Invitational outside London next week, the Asian Tour heads to England for its second “International Series” event at Slaley Hall west of Newcastle.
That’s part of the $300 million infusion from LIV Golf Investments run by Greg Norman, separate from the eight-tournament schedule of 48-man fields he is assembling that will play for $25 million purses.