LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Steven Ashworth scored 19 points, Max Shulga sealed the victory with a free throw with five seconds left and Utah State rallied to beat San Jose State 75-74 on Saturday night.

Ashworth added six assists for the Aggies (16-4, 5-2 Mountain West Conference). Shulga had 15 points with five rebounds, while Daniel Akin scored 13.