Art Pranger sweeps four firsts at Tuesday bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling on Dec. 30 took place at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.

Team 15 (Jim Curtin, Ray Boratko, Charlie Lee, Manny Cabral) won the first-half championship over Team 9 (Hugh Norton, Dick Stein, Hank Giannini, Bob Fleming) by two points.

Art Pranger had a superb day with the scratch single game of 258, the single game with handicap of 297, the three-game series scratch of 642 and the three-game with handicap of 759.

Bob Fleming is the high individual match point leader with 63 points.

The league’s individual high average is Manny Cabral at 196.10. John Verdeschi is at 195.47 and Angelo Cordone is at 193.98.